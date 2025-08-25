Son fatally stabs step dad in domestic dispute in Migori

A 39-year-old man was stabbed and killed by his step son in a domestic dispute in a village in Nyatike, Migori County.

Bernard Odinga was stabbed in the chest and died as he was being taken to the hospital following the Saturday August 23 incident in Obolo A village.

The man had married the mother to the assailant as his second wife and the father and step son had been quarreling for some time, locals said.

On Saturday, the two quarreled before the step son aged 25 stabbed the man and left his body on the roadside near their house. He escaped the scene as locals rushed Odinga to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy even as the hunt on the said assailant goes on.

Elsewhere in Ragumo area, Kisumu County, a man’s body was found near Omungi primary school.

The body of one Dancun Oyare, 47 who was a bodaboda rider in Nyamasaria area was found was found moments after he had ferried two pillion passengers from Mowlem to Chiga.

The two passengers who had hidden an axe in their coats attacked him in the head killing him on the spot.

They then grabbed his motorcycle and rode off as an alarm was raised.

Other riders joined in the hunt, forcing the assailants to abandon the motorcycle at a house near Ogango Primary School and escape.

Police said the hunt on the assailants is ongoing and that the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Cases where bodaboda riders are killed or seriously wounded in robberies targeting their motorcycles have been on the rise. Police advise the riders to always cooperate with their attackers as part of their safety.