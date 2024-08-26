Sonja Morgan’s Net Worth

Sonja Morgan is an American socialite, former model, film producer, entrepreneur, and reality television star who has a net worth of approximately $8 million. She is best known for her role on Bravo’s reality television show, “The Real Housewives of New York” (RHONY), where she has been a prominent cast member since joining in the third season in 2010.

Early Life

Sonja Morgan was born Sonja Tremont on November 25, 1963, in Albany, New York. She attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and began her career as a model in Paris and Milan. Morgan later moved to New York City, where she worked as a hostess at the upscale Italian restaurant San Pietro, a job that would lead her to meet her future husband, John Adams Morgan.

Marriage to John Adams Morgan

In the late 1990s, Sonja met John Adams Morgan, a prominent businessman and the great-grandson of banking magnate J.P. Morgan. They married in 1998 after a whirlwind romance and had one daughter, Quincy Adams Morgan, in 2000. Despite the significant age difference—John is 33 years older than Sonja—the couple enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle until their divorce in 2006. Following the divorce, Sonja retained the Morgan surname but faced financial challenges, including a reported $3 million unpaid divorce settlement and over $300,000 in child support that she claims her ex-husband still owes.

RHONY

Sonja Morgan joined “The Real Housewives of New York” in its third season, quickly becoming known for her lively personality, witty remarks, and sometimes eccentric behavior. She has been candid about her financial struggles following her divorce and her efforts to sustain her lavish lifestyle. Throughout her time on RHONY, Sonja has pursued various business ventures, including a fashion line, “Sonja by Sonja Morgan,” a jewelry collection, and a prosecco brand called “Tipsy Girl.”

In addition to her reality TV fame, Sonja has appeared in several films, including “The Man in the Attic” (1995) and “Animals” (2008). She also made her Off-Broadway debut in 2016 with “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” where she showcased her comedic talent. She continues to entertain audiences with comedy routines and performances, often appearing alongside her fellow RHONY cast members.

Sonja Morgan Bankruptcy

Despite her success on reality television, Sonja has faced significant financial challenges. In November 2010, she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing $13.5 million in assets against $19.8 million in debts. A large portion of this debt stemmed from a failed movie production project called “Fast Flash to Bang Time,” which was intended to star John Travolta. The bankruptcy proceedings revealed that she still owned valuable real estate, including a $9 million townhouse in New York City and an $8 million French Chateau in St. Tropez, though the latter was eventually sold for $5.7 million as part of the bankruptcy settlement.

Real Estate

Sonja Morgan has made several notable real estate investments over the years. In 1998, she and John Adams Morgan purchased a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $9.1 million. The five-story townhouse boasts 4,650 square feet, five bedrooms, an elevator, and several fireplaces. After rejecting an offer of nearly $12 million in 2020, she re-listed the property in July 2022 for $8.75 million. Additionally, Sonja owns a $1.6 million high-rise apartment near Columbus Circle, featuring two bedrooms and a balcony with stunning views of Manhattan.

