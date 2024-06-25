Sorcha Cusack Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Sorcha Cusack is an Irish television and stage actress.

She has had numerous television credits, including playing the title role in Jane Eyre, as well as roles in Casualty, Coronation Street and Father Brown.

Cusack has had an extensive career on stage, performing with companies like the Gate Theatre, Abbey Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre.

Some of her other notable roles include appearances in Inspector Morse, The Bill, Snatch and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

Siblings

Sorcha has five siblings.

Sorcha’s older sister is Sinéad Cusack, also an actress.

Sinéad is married to actor Jeremy Irons and they have two sons together, making Sorcha the aunt of actors Max Irons and Samuel Irons.

Sorcha’s younger sister is Niamh Cusack, who is also an actress.

Sorcha has a brother named Pádraig Cusack, and a paternal half-sister named Catherine Cusack.

The search results also mention that Sorcha, Sinéad and Niamh Cusack all acted together in a production of Chekhov’s The Three Sisters in 1990.

Career

Cusack is known for her roles in the TV series Snatch, Father Brown and the 1973 TV adaptation of Jane Eyre, where she played the title role.

Other notable TV credits include appearances in Casualty, Coronation Street, Inspector Morse, The Bill, A Discovery of Witches and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

On stage, Cusack has performed with prestigious companies like the Gate Theatre, Abbey Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company qnd National Theatre.

She acted in the Brian Friel play Dancing at Lughnasa at the Garrick Theatre in London in the 1990s.

Cusack comes from a family of actors – her parents were Cyril Cusack and Maureen Cusack, and her sisters Sinéad and Niamh Cusack are also acclaimed actresses.

She has been married to actor Nigel Cooke since the 1970s and they have two children together.

Awards and accolades

Cusack has received 2 award nominations, though the specific awards are not known.

Her most notable roles and achievements seem to be her extensive television and stage acting career, including acclaimed performances in productions like Jane Eyre, Casualty, Coronation Street, Father Brown and various plays with prestigious theater companies.

While Cusack does not have any major awards, they highlight her long and successful career as a respected television and stage actress in Ireland and the UK over the past several decades.

Personal life

Cusack has been married to actor Nigel Cooke since the 1970s.

Together they have two children – a son named Liam Cooke and a daughter named Beth Cooke.

Cusack comes from a family of actors herself – her parents were Cyril Cusack and Maureen Cusack, and her sisters Sinéad, Niamh and Catherine Cusack are also actresses.