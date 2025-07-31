SportPesa Signs Sh1.12 Billion Deal To Sponsor FKF Premier League

Leading gaming firm SportPesa has made a major return to Kenyan football by signing a 10-year sponsorship deal worth Sh1.12 billion with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). The agreement makes SportPesa the official title sponsor of the FKF Premier League.

The deal was unveiled during the launch event in Nairobi, where it was announced that SportPesa will inject Sh85 million into the league in the upcoming season.

Of this amount, 60 percent will go directly to the 18 Premier League clubs, while the remaining 40 percent will be used to run league operations and administration.

Each team will receive about Sh2.8 million per year—equivalent to Sh120,000 per month.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said the partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kenyan football.

“We are thrilled to partner with FKF once again. Our goal is to restore the glory of Kenyan football and make steady progress in the years ahead. This is a leap of faith and a call to other corporates to join us in supporting local sports,” said Karauri.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed welcomed the sponsorship, saying it represents renewed confidence in the country’s football leadership and potential.

“This is a transformative chapter. We are grateful to SportPesa for believing in our vision. This deal signals renewed hope and a stronger future for the game,” he said.

In addition to the sponsorship funds, SportPesa will distribute 5,000 replica jerseys to fans to support Harambee Stars in the upcoming CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The long-term deal is expected to bring financial stability to the league, improve competition among clubs, and strengthen the overall football structure in the country. FKF and SportPesa are set to unveil branding and activation plans in the coming months.