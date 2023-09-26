Spotify Will Not Ban AI-Made Music, But Advocates Responsible Use.

Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, has stated that the music streaming platform has no plans to completely ban content created by artificial intelligence (AI).

However, he emphasized the importance of using AI in music responsibly and with ethical considerations.

Earlier this year, Spotify removed a track featuring AI-cloned voices of the artists Drake and The Weeknd due to concerns over impersonation. Mr. Ek clarified that there are valid uses of AI technology in music, such as tools like auto-tune that enhance music quality, which he finds acceptable.

However, he stressed that AI should not be used to mimic artists without their consent.

Mr. Ek classified AI use in music into three categories:

Tools like auto-tune that improve music, considered acceptable. Tools that directly mimic artists, deemed unacceptable. A middle ground where AI-created music is influenced by existing artists but does not directly impersonate them, representing a more contentious area.

Addressing the challenges posed by AI-generated music, Mr. Ek acknowledged that finding the right balance would be tricky for the industry.

Spotify currently does not permit its content to be used for training machine learning or AI models that can generate music. This policy aims to prevent unauthorized AI-generated music that may infringe on artists’ rights.

Artists have been increasingly vocal about their concerns regarding AI’s impact on the creative industries. Some have expressed fears that AI-generated music does not meet the definition of art.

Spotify’s CEO also discussed the platform’s substantial investment in podcasts, including high-profile shows by figures like Michelle and Barack Obama and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He noted that while some podcast ventures have been successful, others have not met expectations.

Mr. Ek commented on Spotify’s support for the incoming Online Safety Bill and the ongoing Digital Markets Bill in the UK, aimed at improving online safety and competition in the tech industry.

He highlighted the challenges posed by the dominance of Apple and Google’s app stores in controlling how billions of consumers access the internet and discussed the commission fees imposed by these companies on developers.

The European Commission (EC) previously charged Apple with violating EU competition rules following a complaint from Spotify in 2020, but the case is still pending. Apple has stated that the majority of European developers qualify for a lower 15% commission rate, which applies to developers with revenue below $1 million.

Mr. Ek emphasized the need for fair competition and addressing issues related to app store policies to ensure a level playing field for developers.

Daniel Ek’s visit to the UK also included discussions about regulation and Spotify’s stance on various tech industry challenges.

