Former Minister Stephen Tarus Jailed in Uganda Over Alleged Gold Smuggling

Kenya’s former Assistant Minister for Internal Security in late President Mwai Kibaki’s government Stephen Tarus has been arrested in Uganda over gold smuggling.

Tarus was on Wednesday remanded at Luzira Prison over falsification of export documents. He will remain behind bars until January 18, Justice Esther Asiimwe ruled.

According to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officials, the former minister was detained following an investigation that uncovered his involvement in an illegal gold smuggling operation, leading to substantial financial losses for the Ugandan government.

The gold smuggling ring allegedly managed by the accused is believed to have evaded customs duties and taxes.

Uganda is yet to release specific details regarding the scale of the alleged smuggling operation or how long it has been in operation.

It is expected that a comprehensive inquiry will be carried out in order to dismantle the network and ascertain the precise amount of money that the Ugandan government has lost.

Tarus also served as the High Commissioner to Australia between 2009 and 2012.