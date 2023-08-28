Steve Harvey, Wife Marjorie Address Divorce Rumours

American television host, producer and actor Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey have broken silence days after unconfirmed reports that she has filed for divorce.

Taking to social media, Marjorie appeared to laugh off the rumours, saying she has tried to ignore it but feels she owes her followers a response.

Marjorie shared a verse from the Bible saying: “When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

She then went on to caption the Bible verse saying: “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

Marjorie shared a link to material dubbed, “How to handle being lied about”, and encouraged her followers to share with those who could find themselves in a situation.

While she took time to address the rumours, Steve Harvey also cleared the air on the matter while attending the Invest Fest Market Place 2023 event, dismissing the rumours as hearsay.

“Just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine…I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we fine. Lord have mercy. I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining,” he said.

Prior to that, he had been sharing video clips of the couple having quality time together, and another showing them being interviewed on how they met.

In another, he shared a post on the many times Marjorie has been a fashionista.

Clearly, he has been laughing off the rumours without being loud or audible enough.

The rumour that spread like wildfire over the weekend has been dismissed by many personalities who know the couple.

