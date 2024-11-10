Sudanese Student in Fatal Stabbing Incident at Shiners Boys Arrested

A Sudanese student linked to a murder incident at the Shiners Boys High School in Nakuru County was arrested hours after the incident.

The student was reportedly lured back to the school after he travelled overnight to Nairobi shortly after allegedly stabbing a classmate in an altercation on Saturday. He was arrested Sunday after hours of waiting.

Gilgil Sub-County Commander Winstone Mwakio said the suspect was found with several rolls of bhang in his jacket pocket.

The student had been expelled from a school in Nairobi’s Kibera area before his parents secured a vacancy at Shiners.

It was then he went into further trouble. This time round murder.

His three accomplices were also arrested and are expected to serve as witnesses in the case, police said.

Police said they were looking for him after he allegedly stabbed to death his classmate on Saturday night.

This followed an altercation between students, police and other students said.

Four candidates are reported to have differed over personal items destroyed in school, leading to the incident that happened at about 8 pm.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at Nakuru Level Six Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment.

Mwakio said the suspects had earlier on been suspended from the institution but reported back for exams and found his personal items destroyed and suspected the victim could be responsible for the acts.

Police wondered how the killer knife was sneaked into school even as he expressed concerns over indiscipline as the main cause of the incident.

Mwakio revealed that the main suspect fled away with the knife before being lured back and arrested.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Nakuru Referral hospital before the body was moved to the mortuary. Police