Super Metro Sacco Reveals Cause Of Thika Road Accident

Super Metro Sacco has addressed an accident involving one of its buses along Thika Road at Jomoko on the morning of Saturday, March 29, 2025.

In a statement to the media, the Sacco revealed that preliminary investigations indicate the accident was caused by a white saloon car that was overloaded with jerrycans of Muratina and was swerving dangerously across the road. Multiple drivers in the area reportedly observed the reckless behavior before the vehicle collided with the side of the Super Metro bus.

To avoid a more serious crash, the bus driver took evasive action, but the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

“We are relieved to report that no casualties or injuries occurred as a result of the incident,” the statement read.

The matter has been reported to Thika Police Station, which is currently handling the investigation.

“We urge anyone seeking official details about the incident to direct inquiries to Thika Police Station for accurate and updated information. We appreciate the public’s support and remain committed to ensuring safe and reliable transportation across Kenya,” the Sacco added.