Susan Alice Buffett Siblings: Get to Know Peter and Howard Graham Buffett

Susan Alice Buffett is a prominent American philanthropist and the eldest daughter of investor Warren Buffett.

She studied home economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and social ecology at UC Irvine.

Susan is known for her leadership roles in various foundations, including the Sherwood Foundation and the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, focusing on education and social justice for disadvantaged children.

She was married to attorney Allen Greenberg from 1983 to 1995 and later to John Thomas Foley until his death in 2024.

Siblings

Susan has two siblings, namely Howard Graham Buffett, born December 16, 1954, and Peter Buffett, born May 4, 1958.

They are the children of Warren Buffett and his first wife, Susan Thompson Buffett.

The Buffett siblings are known for their philanthropic efforts, with each actively involved in various charitable foundations, including the Sherwood Foundation and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

Philanthropy

Susan is a prominent philanthropist, primarily known for her leadership in various charitable organizations.

She founded the Sherwood Foundation in 1999, which focuses on education, social justice, and community development.

The foundation aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged populations, particularly in Nebraska, and has funded various programs aimed at enhancing K-12 education, providing scholarships for higher education, and supporting community organizations.

In addition to the Sherwood Foundation, Susan also chairs the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after her mother.

This foundation is dedicated to reproductive health and rights, providing grants to organizations that promote family planning and access to reproductive healthcare.

Another key initiative is the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, which emphasizes the importance of early childhood education and development.

This fund supports programs aimed at improving the quality of early childhood education, recognizing that early intervention can significantly affect long-term educational outcomes.

Susan’s personal philosophy centers on the belief that philanthropy can effect meaningful change.

She emphasizes the importance of community involvement and grassroots efforts in addressing societal challenges.

Through her various roles and initiatives, Susan has established herself as a significant figure in philanthropy, dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate.

Personal life

Susan has been married twice.

She first wed Allen Greenberg in 1983; the couple divorced in 1995.

Greenberg was a lawyer and later became the first director of the Buffett Foundation.

In 2017, she married John Thomas Foley, who passed away in 2024.

Susan has two children.