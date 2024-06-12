Susan Wojcicki Net Worth

Susan Wojcicki, a prominent business executive, has an impressive net worth of approximately $765 million. As the CEO of YouTube, Wojcicki has played a pivotal role in the tech industry, significantly influencing digital advertising and online video content. Before her tenure at YouTube, she was integral to the founding of Google, serving as its first marketing manager in 1999 and later leading the company’s online advertising business and video service.

Early Life

Susan Wojcicki was born on July 5, 1968, in Santa Clara County, California. She is the daughter of Esther, an educator, and Stanley, a Stanford University physics professor. Wojcicki is of Jewish descent on her mother’s side and Polish ancestry on her father’s side, with two sisters, Janet and Anne. Her grandfather, Franciszek, was a politician, and her grandmother, Janina, was a librarian who built the largest collection of Polish materials at the Library of Congress.

Raised on the Stanford University campus, Wojcicki attended Gunn High School in Palo Alto, where she wrote for the school newspaper. She pursued higher education at Harvard University, graduating with honors in history and literature in 1990. She then earned an MS in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1993, and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management in 1998.

Google Career and YouTube Acquisition

In the late 1990s, Wojcicki worked in marketing at Intel Corporation and as a management consultant at Bain & Company and R.B. Webber & Company. When Google was incorporated in September 1998, its founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, set up an office in her Menlo Park garage. Wojcicki soon joined Google as its 16th employee, working on its initial viral marketing programs and the first Google Doodles.

Wojcicki played a crucial role in the development of AdSense, one of Google’s most successful advertising products, becoming its first product manager and receiving the Google Founders’ Award. She eventually rose to the position of senior vice president of advertising and commerce, overseeing AdWords, DoubleClick, and Google Analytics.

Wojcicki’s strategic vision led to the $1.65 billion acquisition of YouTube in 2006 and the $3.1 billion purchase of DoubleClick in 2007. These acquisitions significantly bolstered Google’s advertising and video capabilities.

CEO of YouTube

In February 2014, Wojcicki became the CEO of YouTube. Under her leadership, YouTube reached two billion logged-in users per month and over one billion hours of content viewed daily. The percentage of female employees at YouTube increased from 24% to nearly 30% during her tenure. She also strengthened YouTube’s policies against hate speech and violence.

Wojcicki oversaw the development of new applications catering to music, family, and gaming content, as well as the launch of YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. She introduced new monetization avenues for creators, including merchandise, channel memberships, and Super Chat. In 2018, she launched YouTube Learning, investing in grants to support education-focused content creators.

Other Business Interests

Beyond YouTube, Wojcicki serves on the boards of Salesforce and Room to Read, a non-profit focused on literacy and gender equality. She is also a board member of the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Personal Life

In August 1998, Wojcicki married Dennis Troper, and they have five children together. In addition to her American citizenship, she maintains Polish citizenship. Wojcicki is an advocate for progressive causes such as paid family leave, gender parity in tech, and social and economic justice for Syrian refugees. She actively promotes STEAM education, particularly for girls, focusing on computer science and coding. In 2016, she endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.

Her sister, Anne Wojcicki, is the co-founder and CEO of the genetics company 23andMe and was married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin from 2007 to 2015.

Honors

Susan Wojcicki’s numerous achievements have earned her significant recognition. In 2013, she topped Adweek’s list of the Top 50 Execs. In 2015, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. After becoming YouTube’s CEO, she ranked sixth on Forbes magazine’s list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Susan Wojcicki Net Worth

