Suspect held over rape allegation found dead in Nyeri police cell

A 35-year-old man arrested over an alleged rape case died after he was found hanging inside a police cell at Kabiruini Police Station in Nyeri County.

The incident occurred at around 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

An officer at the station reportedly discovered the suspect, identified as John Maina Kiragu, hanging from a piece of cloth that had allegedly been torn from a mattress cover when he went to serve him food.

Kiragu had been arrested earlier that day at around 4 p.m. at Chaka Trading Centre following a tip-off from a member of the public after allegedly going into hiding.

Police said he was to be charged with rape involving a 22-year-old woman. The complainant had reportedly undergone a medical examination, and a P3 form had been completed as part of the investigations.

The suspect had been booked at Kabiruini Police Station and was awaiting arraignment in court on Thursday.

Following the incident, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nyeri Central, the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), and Scenes of Crime personnel visited and processed the scene.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) was also notified and is expected to investigate the death, as required in all cases involving deaths in police custody.

The body was removed pending a post-mortem examination as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death continue.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid calls on authorities to take measures to address the trend.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man with epilepsy and a mental disability drowned after reportedly falling into a stream in Murang’a South Sub-County.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Mithini area.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Kuria, had reportedly left the homestead where he was being cared for before he fell into the stream.

Police officers visited the scene and established that Kuria had fallen into the stream and was found with his head submerged, leading to drowning.

The scene was processed by investigators, and the body was moved to Thika Level 5 Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the incident, but no foul play is suspected.