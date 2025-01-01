Suspect Identified in Bourbon Street Tragedy: Shamsud Din Jabbar

The suspect accused of driving a truck through a crowd on Bourbon street in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring at least 36, has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, according to two federal officials.

He was reportedly born and raised in Texas and had served in the Army.

His criminal history includes theft and driving on suspended license.

The FBI confirmed earlier the incident is being treated as an “act of terrorism” and the perpetrator was killed after the attack.

The FBI said an Islamic State group flag was found in the vehicle and they are investigating the attack as an “act of terrorism”

Investigators are “working to determine” the suspect’s potential affiliations with terror groups, the agency said. Potential explosive devices were found in the truck and elsewhere in the area.

Law enforcement officials have recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle from the scene of this morning’s attack, an official has told the media.

Local media reports that the Ford F-150 Lightning truck used in the attack was apparently rented through the Turo app — a car sharing company.

According to Rodrigo Diaz, the owner of the truck. Diaz told journalists he rented the truck to an individual through the app and is currently talking to the FBI.

Diaz wife, Dora Diaz, said she and her husband are devastated by the incident.

The FBI has also released details about its investigation, saying a potential improvised explosive device (IED) and weapons were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

It adds that “other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter” – the historic area of New Orleans where Bourbon Street is located.

Their bomb technicians are working to see if they are “viable” and to make them safe.

The organisers of the Sugar Bowl have said they will postpone their match scheduled for new year.

The American college football match is a major championship that features top teams, with thousands of people expected to attend the game in New Orleans between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

US President Joe Biden says he is “grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury”.

In a written statement, he added that he’s directed his team to “ensure every resource is available” as officials work to get to the bottom of the situation and “to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities,” Biden says.

After releasing the statement, Biden, speaking to reporters, says his reaction to the news was “one of anger and frustration”.

President-elect Donald Trump has issued a statement in response to the incident in New Orleans.

In a post on social media network, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the fake news media, but it turned out to be true.”

Data from the FBI shows violent crime has been down across America as of 2023.

