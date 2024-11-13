Suspects in NHIF Fraud Probe to Take Plea on November 18

A Nairobi milimani court on Tuesday deferred plea taking of seven persons suspected of defrauding the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) of millions through false medical claims and impersonation.

Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi deferred the plea to November 18 after several suspects claimed travel difficulties and illness.

The defense asked the court to postpone the plea taking of the seven accused persons Joseph Oduor Okoth, Otieno Kennedy Tindi, John Muli Mulandi, Mohammed Ali Bwana Mkuu, Sharon Muoko Nyakundi, Risper Morara kibati and Joy nursing and maternity Eastleigh until Monday.

“We request deferment of the plea due to unavoidable circumstances. The first accused is unwell and has provided medical documentation. Additionally, the fifth and sixth accused were en route but faced vehicle issues,” the defense team told the court.

The prosecution on their part did not object to the application.

The first accused was unable to attend due to illness while the second and sixth accused persons who had been traveling from western Kenya, reportedly experienced car trouble after their vehicle broke down.

The seventh accused, who had traveled from Busia, however expressed urgency, requesting that his plea be taken immediately due to a family matter.

“I left my father very ill in Busia. I would like my plea to be taken today so I can return to attend to him,” he said.

Shitubi directed the plea to be taken on November 18.

Shitubi released the seventh accused on a cash bail of Sh25,000.

Joseph Oduor Okoth is alleged to have posed as a licensed medical doctor, signing documents under the name “Dr. Mustafa Kanabai” despite lacking valid medical qualifications.

According to the Prosecution, Okoth, while unregistered and unlicensed, examined patients and filled NHIF pre-authorization forms, intending to present himself as a legitimate doctor to access NHIF payouts.

Otieno Kennedy Tindi, alongside the institution Joy Nursing and Maternity Eastleigh Ltd, faces charges of submitting 35 falsified surgical claims, amounting to Sh5.72 million, to NHIF between January 2022 and June 2023.

Prosecutors allege that Tindi knowingly employed Okoth, facilitating his illegal practice within the facility and leveraging false claims to obtain funds unlawfully.

John Muli Mulandi, Mohamed Ali Bwana Mkuu, Sharon Muoko Nyakundi, and Risper Moraa Kibati are alleged to have collaborated to create fraudulent medical documents, including NHIF pre-authorization forms, discharge summaries, and invoices, to claim medical services.