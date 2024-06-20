Taxi driver in robbery incident in Eastleigh, detained for a week for bail application hearing

A taxi driver who allegedly robbed an Eastleigh woman along Jam Street will remain in custody until Wednesday next week when a Makadara Law Court will hear his bail application.

Hassan Abdikadir Sharif is accused of robbing RMS of her handbag valued at Sh1, 500 a mobile phone worth Ksh150, 000, a pair of golden earrings worth Ksh30, 000 and Ksh 30, 000 in cash.

The alleged robbery happened along Jam Street on September 15, 2023.

He was charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 295 as read with section 296 (2) of the Penal Code where he is accused of using actual violence on the suspect during the alleged robbery.

RMS had hired Hassan to take her to a pharmacy to buy drugs at around 3 am and they proceeded where they found the drugs dispenser closed and they drove back towards RMS’ house.

Along the way, Hassan is said to have turned against the complainant, slapped her on the face and pushed her outside the vehicle. And drove away with the items.

The matter was reported at the Eastleigh North police station and the suspect was arrested on November 22, 2023.

Hassan was charged at the Makadara Law Courts with the offence of assault and causing actual bodily harm in contravention of section 251 of the Penal Code which he denied before senior principal magistrate Gerald Mutiso. He denied the charges and was released on bond.

Dissatisfied with the charges against the suspect, RMS requested the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to review the file and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was directed to take over the investigations.

After investigations by DCI Starehe offices, the ODPP recommended the robbery charges against Hassan who had gone into hiding after he was released by the Makadara Court.

Hassan denied the robbery charges before senior principal magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi of the Milimani Law Courts.

Prosecution counsel Virginia Kariuki said the ODPP is against Hassan being released on bond because he jumped bail and went into hiding after he was released by the Makadara court.

She told Ekhumbi that the case had been withdrawn under section 87 (a) of the Penal Code and a warrant of arrest was issued for the suspect.

The prosecutor presented an affidavit sworn by detective constable Benjamin Keter of Starehe DCI offices but Ekhumbi said he won’t deal with the matter as it had started in another court.

Ms Kariuki tabled a warrant of arrest issued against Hassan while urging Ekhumbi to suspend bail and bond terms for the suspect.

Ekhumbi remanded Hassan in custody until June 26, 2024, when he will be taken to Makadara Law Courts where he is wanted. And it is his trial court there which will determine whether to release him on bond again or not and the terms.