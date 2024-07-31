Team USA Beats South Sudan 103-86 in Basketball Final at 2024 Olympics

Team USA overcame a strong challenge from South Sudan to secure a 103-86 victory in the basketball final. Despite South Sudan’s spirited second-half effort, Team USA’s depth and skill proved too formidable.
Team USA Highlights
- Bam Adebayo led Team USA with 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal, showcasing his all-around ability.
- Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, while LeBron James added 12 points.
- Devin Booker and Derrick White each scored 10 points. The United States’ bench played a crucial role, accounting for 66 of the team’s 103 points.
Team South Sudan Highlights:
- Nuni Omot scored 24 points, Carlik Jones added 18 points and seven assists, and Bul Kuol contributed 16 points.
- However, 19 turnovers and defensive struggles hindered their performance compared to their earlier exhibition game against Team USA.
Notable Moments:
- Anthony Edwards dazzled with a steal and a dunk, followed by a three-pointer in the final minutes.
- Kevin Durant delivered a key assist to Anthony Davis for a dramatic dunk in the fourth quarter.
- Stephen Curry and Devin Booker made pivotal plays to extend the lead, while Anthony Davis returned from an ankle injury to contribute significantly.
Pregame and Early Game Notes:
- Joel Embiid energized the crowd at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, and Steve Kerr made strategic adjustments by including Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.
- South Sudan started with Carlik Jones, Nuni Omot, Bul Kuol, Marial Shayok, and Wenyen Gabriel.
First Half:
- Team USA established an early lead with a strong first quarter, ending it 26-14.
- Anthony Davis suffered a minor ankle injury but returned in the second half.
- Bam Adebayo led the way with 14 points by halftime, helping Team USA to a 55-36 lead.
Second Half:
- Derrick White and Kevin Durant played key roles, with White adding 10 points and three steals.
- Bul Kuol made a notable impact with several three-pointers to keep South Sudan in the game.
Overall, Team USA’s depth and skill were crucial in their win, demonstrating their strength throughout the tournament.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874