TECNO Launches Global AI Portrait Project in Kenya to Promote Fair Representation

Technology company TECNO has launched a global initiative in Kenya aimed at promoting fair and authentic representation in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), as concerns grow over bias in digital imaging technologies.

The company, in partnership with award-winning Brazilian visual artist Angélica Dass, has unveiled “100 Portraits of Becoming,” a two-year global project that will be rolled out across five countries, starting in Nairobi.

The initiative seeks to capture 100 portraits of people from diverse backgrounds while documenting their personal stories and life experiences to encourage conversations about identity, dignity, inclusion and the role of AI in accurately representing people.

TECNO said the project aims to ensure technology reflects the diversity of humanity more fairly as AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life.

TECNO General Manager Jack Guo said images play a significant role in shaping perceptions, making fairness and authenticity essential in the development of AI-powered technologies.

“Every image shapes assumptions about who matters and how people are understood. Through this project, we want technology not only to capture people faithfully but also to help people feel truly seen. Truthful representation is the foundation of genuine human understanding,” Guo said.

Dass said the collaboration gives people an opportunity to tell their own stories rather than being defined by stereotypes.

“My portrait practice has always been about creating space for people to exist beyond assumptions. This collaboration is not about defining people, but allowing identity to remain open, layered and human. Being visible is not the same as being understood,” she said.

The initiative builds on Dass’ internationally recognised Humanæ portrait series, which challenges conventional ideas about race by showcasing the diversity of human skin tones.

Her work has been featured by international organisations including the World Economic Forum and UNESCO, while her TED Talk on skin colour and identity has attracted more than two million views.

Over the next two years, the project will photograph 100 participants from Kenya, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Brazil.

Participants will be photographed in natural light without filters and wearing clothing of their choice to preserve authenticity. Each portrait will be accompanied by a personal story highlighting the participant’s life experiences.

The portraits and stories will be published in a digital “Living Archive” designed to celebrate diversity and encourage dialogue on identity in the AI era.

TECNO said all portraits will be captured using its CAMON 50 Ultra smartphone, which features the company’s AI-powered Universal Tone imaging technology.

According to the company, the technology was developed to improve the accurate representation of different skin tones after research showed that many imaging systems performed poorly when capturing people with darker complexions.

The Universal Tone technology currently supports a database of 372 skin tones to produce more accurate and natural-looking images.

TECNO said Kenya was selected as the launch country because of its youthful population and growing reputation as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah,” driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and technology.

One of the first participants, Solutech Limited co-founder Alexander Odhiambo, said the initiative gives people an opportunity to define their own identities.

“People are always quick to tell you what you are and where you fit. I stopped waiting for that. The story that counts is the one I’m writing myself,” he said.

Following the Kenya launch, the project will expand to the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Brazil, with the first collection of portraits expected to be published online in early August.