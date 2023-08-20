“The Chipukeezy Show” Makes A Comeback With Comedian Kartelo As Co-Host

After a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated return of “The Chipukeezy Show” is on the horizon, set to grace screens once again via the esteemed national broadcaster KBC Channel One.

The revival of the beloved show comes with a fresh twist, as the charismatic Comedian Kartelo steps in as the co-host alongside the show’s original creator, Chipukeezy.

Overflowing with gratitude and disbelief, Chipukeezy expressed his sentiments about the show’s comeback. He stated, “With a heart full of gratitude, I can hardly believe I’m saying this – the Chipukeezy Show is back! 🙏 After 3 years break, this journey feels even more meaningful, and I can’t thank God enough for His blessings.”

The show’s return marks a significant milestone for Chipukeezy, who conveyed his appreciation to the new home of the show, KBC Channel 1.

The renowned broadcaster, known for its accessible and engaging content, is set to provide the perfect platform for the show’s resurgence.

To the loyal fans who stood by during the show’s hiatus, Chipukeezy offered a promise of an exhilarating season ahead. “To all the fans who held on, get ready for an incredible season ahead. This one’s for you! 🙌❤️📺 @kbcchannel1,” he declared, expressing his enthusiasm for the journey ahead.

The show’s absence stemmed from a departure by both Chipukeezy and Kartelo from Ebru TV several years ago. The abrupt end to their tenure at Ebru TV resulted from a demand for Kartelo’s removal from “The Chipukeezy Show.” The comedian took to Instagram to reveal that Ebru TV had deemed the show as having a “ghetto” character, prompting him to sever ties with the network.

