The EABL–Asahi Deal and the Growing Demand for Judicial Transparency

Every nation reaches moments when a single case begins to represent something much larger than the parties involved, and the EABL–Asahi transaction has reached that point.

What began as a major corporate acquisition has evolved into a broader conversation about litigation, institutional confidence and the role of the judiciary in safeguarding economic stability.

For months, the transaction has faced a succession of legal challenges. Even after courts declined to halt the deal, new obstacles continued to emerge. What should have been a straightforward corporate transition has instead become a prolonged legal saga attracting national attention.

The result is a growing debate about whether Kenya’s institutions are adequately equipped to balance access to justice with the need for commercial certainty.

A Deal That Became Bigger Than Business

The significance of the EABL–Asahi transaction cannot be overstated.

The acquisition represents one of the largest corporate deals in Kenya’s history and has implications for shareholders, employees, suppliers and the broader economy. Such transactions are closely watched by international investors because they serve as indicators of how a country’s legal and regulatory systems function under pressure.

Ordinarily, commercial disputes surrounding a transaction are expected. What is unusual is when a deal becomes the subject of repeated legal challenges long after courts have addressed earlier objections.

That pattern has inevitably generated concern among investors seeking predictability and finality.

Lawyer Ahmednasir’s Remarks Capture a Wider Frustration

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi recently reignited debate when he publicly questioned the motivations behind some of the litigation surrounding the transaction. He pointed out that unless a bribe is given, the transaction will continue to meet legal frustrations.

His controversial comments resonate with a concern that many investors quietly express whenever major deals become trapped in lengthy court battles.

The concern is whether Kenya’s legal system is vulnerable to repetitive litigation that creates uncertainty long after key issues have ostensibly been determined.

For investors, prolonged uncertainty can be as damaging as an adverse judgment.

Judiciary Finds Itself Under Scrutiny

As the dispute has evolved, public attention has increasingly shifted toward the judiciary itself.

Asahi Group Holdings(Japan) and Diageo (UK) that are involved in the acquisition of 65% share in EABL worth Kshs 340 billion should do the needful and BRIBE the right parties…the endless litigation and regulatory roadblocks stopping the deal means some people can’t let a deal… pic.twitter.com/zNsG4OyV29 — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) June 23, 2026

Part of that scrutiny has involved Justice Josephine Mong’are, whose name has featured prominently in public discussions about judicial accountability.

Several lawyers and commentators, including former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, have publicly questioned her continued suitability for judicial office and called for greater scrutiny of matters associated with her, and they have provided evidences and launched formal complaints.

The EABL-Asahi case that was being handled in Nairobi somehow suffered a new injunction by Justice Mong’are sitting in Machakos. How convenient?

Why Transparency Matters

Questions have also been raised publicly regarding procedural aspects of some litigation connected to the broader dispute.

Whether those concerns ultimately have merit is a matter for the courts and relevant oversight bodies. However, their existence highlights the importance of transparency whenever high-profile commercial disputes attract public attention.

In matters involving billions of shillings and significant economic interests, every procedural step is likely to be scrutinised, and transparency protects both institutions and individuals by ensuring that public confidence is grounded in facts rather than conjecture.

The Cost of Uncertainty

Kenya’s economy depends heavily on investor confidence. Investors can accept commercial risks. They can accept market fluctuations. They can even accept adverse legal outcomes.

What they struggle to accept is uncertainty.

When major transactions become associated with endless litigation and recurring legal obstacles, questions inevitably arise about the predictability of the business environment.

Those questions matter because investment decisions are increasingly competitive. Capital flows toward jurisdictions where institutions are trusted and disputes are resolved efficiently.

Kenya cannot afford to appear indifferent to these concerns.

An Opportunity for Institutional Leadership

The EABL–Asahi saga presents an important opportunity for Kenya’s institutions.

It is an opportunity for the judiciary to demonstrate efficiency, consistency and transparency. It is an opportunity for oversight bodies to reassure the public that accountability mechanisms are functioning effectively. And it is an opportunity for policymakers to reinforce Kenya’s reputation as a destination for investment.

Ultimately, this story is no longer only about EABL or Asahi, but about whether Kenya can provide the institutional certainty that modern economies require.

Justice must not only be done. It must also be seen to be done promptly, transparently and consistently. That is the standard investors expect, and it is also the standard Kenyans deserve.