The Miz, renowned for his electrifying presence in both the wrestling ring and the realm of reality television, boasts a staggering net worth of $14 million. From his humble beginnings as a reality TV star to his meteoric rise in the WWE, The Miz’s journey to financial success is as captivating as his on-screen persona.

The Miz Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth October 8, 1980 Place of Birth Parma, Ohio Nationality American Profession Wrestler, Actor, TV Personality, Media Personality, Announcer

Early Life

Born Michael Gregory Mizanin on October 8, 1980, in Parma, Ohio, The Miz’s journey to fame began with his stint on the iconic MTV reality show, “The Real World.” His magnetic presence and larger-than-life personality captivated audiences, paving the way for his subsequent appearances on reality TV, including “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” and “Fear Factor.” The Miz’s foray into the world of wrestling was set in motion during these formative years, laying the foundation for his future success.

Professional Wrestling

Transitioning from reality TV to the world of professional wrestling, The Miz embarked on a remarkable journey that would see him become one of WWE’s most iconic figures.

From his debut on “SmackDown!” to his trailblazing championship victories, The Miz’s career trajectory was marked by triumphs and accolades. Notably, his partnership with John Morrison and his historic Money in the Bank ladder match win solidified his status as a wrestling phenomenon.

The Miz Movies and TV Shows

Beyond the wrestling ring, The Miz’s star continued to rise with appearances in film and television projects. From guest roles on popular series like “Psych” and “Supernatural” to his portrayal in the acclaimed film “Fighting with My Family,” The Miz showcased his versatility and acting prowess. Furthermore, his reality series “Miz & Mrs,” co-starring his wife Maryse Ouellet, provided fans with an intimate glimpse into his personal life, further elevating his celebrity status.

Championships and Accolades

The Miz’s illustrious wrestling career is adorned with numerous championships and accolades, cementing his legacy as one of WWE’s all-time greats. With multiple WWE Championships, Intercontinental Championships, and Tag Team Championships to his name, The Miz’s impact on the wrestling world is undeniable. Recognized as WWE Wrestler of the Year by “Rolling Stone” magazine and ranked atop “Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s” list of the top 500 singles wrestlers, The Miz’s contributions to the sport are celebrated and revered.

Real Estate

Outside the realm of entertainment, The Miz’s astute investments in real estate further solidify his financial acumen. With properties in Austin, Texas, and Thousand Oaks, California, The Miz and Maryse have curated a portfolio of luxurious homes, reflecting their discerning taste and entrepreneurial spirit.