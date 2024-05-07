fbpx
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Terry Dubrow Net Worth

    2 Mins Read
    Terry Dubrow Net Worth

    Terry Dubrow, celebrated as one of America’s top plastic surgeons, has not only transformed lives with his surgical expertise but also amassed a remarkable net worth of $70 million. Renowned for his appearances on reality TV shows like “Botched,” Dubrow’s journey from medical school to television stardom is as fascinating as his groundbreaking contributions to the field of cosmetic surgery.

    Terry Dubrow Net Worth $70 Million
    Date of Birth September 14, 1958
    Place of Birth Los Angeles, California
    Nationality American
    Profession Plastic Surgeon

    Early Life

    Born on September 14, 1958, in Los Angeles, California, Terry J. Dubrow embarked on a journey destined for greatness. After graduating from UCLA Medical School in 1986 and completing a residency in general surgery, Dubrow specialized in plastic and reconstructive surgery at UCLA Medical Center. His exceptional skills and dedication earned him accolades, paving the way for a prolific career in cosmetic surgery.

    Terry Dubrow Career

    Dubrow’s ascent to fame began with his role as the featured plastic surgeon on Fox’s reality series “The Swan” in 2004. His expertise and compassionate approach resonated with viewers, catapulting him into the spotlight. Subsequently, Dubrow’s collaboration with Dr. Paul Nassif on “Botched” captivated audiences worldwide, earning him widespread acclaim for correcting extreme cases of cosmetic surgeries gone wrong.

    Beyond his television ventures, Dubrow has authored medical papers and co-authored books exploring the anti-aging industry with his wife, Heather Dubrow. Their innovative skincare line, Consult Beaute, reflects their commitment to holistic wellness and beauty.

    Real Estate

    Dubrow’s entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond medicine to real estate investments. In 2013, he and Heather sold their Orange County mansion for $16.4 million and embarked on a new chapter by constructing their dream home, Chateau Dubrow. Spanning 22,000 square feet and exuding opulence, Chateau Dubrow became an architectural marvel in Newport Coast before being sold for an astounding $55 million.

    In addition to their lavish estates, the Dubrows acquired a penthouse in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood, showcasing their penchant for luxury living. With properties in Idaho and a flair for extravagant lifestyle, the Dubrows epitomize success both personally and professionally.

    Terry Dubrow Net Worth

    Terry Dubrow net worth is $70 million.

