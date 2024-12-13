The Wanted’s Max George Hospitalized With Heart Issues

Max George, the lead singer of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has been hospitalized after experiencing heart complications, two years after losing bandmate Tom Parker to brain cancer.

George, 36, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, posting a selfie from his hospital bed with a thumbs-up gesture.

“Yesterday, I felt really unwell and was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, tests revealed issues with my heart,” he wrote.

The singer disclosed that more tests are underway to determine the extent of the condition and the necessary surgery to aid his recovery.

While acknowledging the challenging times ahead, George expressed gratitude for the support of his partner, Maisie Smith, and his loved ones.

“Although this is a huge shock and a setback, it’s something I’ll face with all I’ve got. I count myself lucky this was caught early,” he stated. George reassured fans that he would keep them updated and noted he expects to be bedridden for at least a month.

Support poured in from fans and friends, including bandmate Siva Kaneswaran, who commented, “Here for you, brother. Rest up and get well soon.”

George’s health scare comes two years after the death of his bandmate Tom Parker, who succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 33.

Parker left behind his wife, Kelsey Parker, and their two young children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

Following Parker’s passing in March 2022, George shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing their friendship as a profound and life-changing bond.

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was going to be a special chapter in my life,” he wrote. “Thank you for choosing me as your friend.”