Three Arrested Over Murder of Reveler During Brawl at Kisii Club

Police were Friday granted an application to detain three suspects for 14 days in connection with the murder of a businessman during a scuffle in a club in Kisii Town.

This is after businessman Jeremiah Mogaka Nyamweya, 37 succumbed to injuries he sustained during the scuffle on March 10.

The incident happened at a popular club as a group fought over a woman, witnesses told police.

The three, Innocent Ratemo alias Sokoro, Lucy Kemunto Kurura and Benson Nyagaka alias Mariachana were presented in court on Friday March 15 and police granted an application to detain them for 14 days as the probe goes on.

One of the suspects is said to be an aide of a senior government official from the region.

The incident had earlier on been reported at the Bosongo Hospital as an accident.

This was after the deceased was delivered there aboard a motorcycle who reported he was hit by a vehicle while riding as a pillion passenger around Ram Hospital in Kisii Town.

He had dislocated right hand and injuries in the head, police said.

He succumbed to the injuries later on and police were informed and moved the body to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

After an autopsy was conducted, it was established Nyamweya died of the injuries that he sustained in the scuffle.

The autopsy revealed that he succumbed to injuries on the head out of blunt force trauma.

It was then that police started to pursue the matter and visited the club and sought to review the surveillance footage.

It showed a group pulling each other before Nyamweya was punched and pushed to the ground.

One man stepped and kicked his head as others who included the bouncers at the club are seen in the footage trying to separate the group from beating up the man who was then lying on the ground.

The group had been drinking while seated on the same table.

It was then that they realized Nyamweya was in pain and his hand had dislocated and reached for a motorcycle, paid him and asked him to take the victim to the hospital with the accident narrative.

Police said they are looking for the rider for grilling and is likely to face charges including giving false information.

Police want to interrogate more witnesses in the case.

These include bouncers and waiters at the club.