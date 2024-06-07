Three Arrested Over Spate of Robberies Targeting Tuk-tuk Operators in Nairobi

Police are holding three suspects in the wake of escalating cases of motorcycle theft in Ruai and Kamulu areas, Nairobi.

The three who are believed to be the architects of the illegal dealings were pursued and arrested following a tuk-tuk theft report by the devastated owner, who parked it on Tuesday night after work but found it missing the next day.

Taking up the matter, the officers conducted an intelligence-led operation in Kamulu, recovering the said tuk-tuk in a homestead of one of the suspects.

Police said the other two suspects were in the process of dismantling it.

Also found at the scene were a motorcycle and a Nissan Wingroad believed to be used in distributing dismantled parts.

The two were seized and detained at Ruai Police Station. Two other known suspects said to have sneaked away during the raid are being pursued, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Busia are hot on the trail of two suspected drug traffickers who slipped through their dragnet Wednesday leaving behind seven sacks of refined bhang estimated to be worth Sh13 million in the streets.

While on routine beat and patrol duties in the wee hours of the day at Ratike area along the Busia-Kisumu road, the police officers stumbled upon the haul of narcotics beside the road, supposedly abandoned when its owners sighted the law enforcers.

A quick look around nearby thickets revealed a disturbed vegetation cover, evidencing the presence of hoodlums monitoring police activities, hoping to grab and flee with the cargo should they get a chance.

Unfortunately for them, the officers camped at the site awaiting a police vehicle that bundled the entire 451kg haul and booked it at Busia Police Station. With the exhibit secured, the officers have embarked on hunting down the daring miscreants.

In Malindi, a police officer was charged in court with being in possession of narcotics. Constable Abderahman Kassim Hussein of the General Service Unit in Mike Company appeared before a local court after his arrest and pleaded not guilty.

He was given a bond of Sh500,000 with no option of cash bail.

Police have heightened operations on narcotics arresting dozens.