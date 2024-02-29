fbpx
    Three Children Killed in Fire Incident in Kakamega 

    KahawaTungu Reporter
    Three primary school pupils tragically lost their lives on Thursday February 29 after a fire razed down their home in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

    Among the victims were two seventh-grade pupils and one third-grade learner.

    They were all asleep when the fire, believed to have been ignited by a candle, erupted.

    Police said their mother sustained serious burns and is recuperating at Kakamega Referral Hospital’s ICU wing.

    This happened as she struggled to save her children.

    Neighbours said they managed to rescue the family after dousing the flames but efforts to resuscitate the children proved futile.

    The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kakamega Mortuary for storage pending post-mortem.

    KMPDU SG Davji Atellah Injured During Protests

    Former State House Comptroller Lenayapa is Dead

