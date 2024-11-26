Three Cops Wounded After Attack with Acid in Hospital During Operation in Ngara

Three police officers are nursing wounds in hospital after they were sprayed with a chemical at a private clinic in Ngara area, Nairobi.

The officers had visited Ngara Medical Centre while investigating a case of stolen medical drugs.

While at the facility on Monday November 25 evening, a confrontation broke out between the officers and some staff there.

Police say the three were sprayed with a chemical believed to be chemical acid and left with serious burns.

They claimed the attackers included the proprietor of the facility.

A response team was sent to the facility to reinforce those being attacked.

The team managed to arrest five suspects including the proprietor of the facility.

According to police, two of the officers had burn injuries on the face, hands and legs.

A female officer who was present was burnt in the face, hands and chest and was referred to Nairobi West Hospital for further attention.

A different team was sent to the facility to investigate the claims of handling stolen medicine.

Police said they intend to take action on the issue and invite other authorities for more investigations.

Meanwhile, a man who has been managing epilepsy was found dead in a stream after a suspected drowning in a village in Kitui County.

Villagers in Kabumbu village reported that Anderson Wanjohi, 20 drowned in the ‘Kiwe’ stream near Kirimunge shopping center.

Police who visited the November 24 incident said they had been informed the deceased suffered from epilepsy and was under medication.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Such patients need closer care to manage their condition.