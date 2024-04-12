Three Detained for Ten Days in Probe into Shooting, Robbery in Eastleigh 

Three suspects linked to the shooting of Eastleigh businessman and robbery will remain in custody for 10 days pending investigations.

They were presented before a Makadara court on Thursday.

Julius Osoro, his wife Charity Njeri Kimani and John Michael Mituri are suspected of shooting businessman Adan Ali Mohammed before robbing him of Sh3.9 million.

According to the police, they trailed Mohammed in an unidentified motorcycle shot him on the neck and stole his Sh3.9 million.

“….During such robbery, the attackers who were riding in unidentified Motor cycle trailed the victim who was aboard a motor cycle from BBS Mall within Eastleigh and upon reaching Bulshow car wash along Muratina road, blocked the victim and shot him on the neck and fled the scene of the robbery and made away with the victim’s cash of 30635 USD to unknown place in a motorbike whose details were not captured,” sergeant Fredrick Obiero told the court.

The three suspects were arrested on April 9 at Athi river estate.

According to the application before court , the police recovered a Ceska pistol with seven bullets, assorted motor vehicle, motor vehicle spare parts, number plates, sale agreements, logbooks, wrist watches and ATM cards.

Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi will rule on April 22, rule whether to allow the Director of Public Prosecution to detain the suspects for 21 days.

Obiero on Thursday, applied to detain the trio for 21 days pending investigations into the robbery.

Obiero wants more time to forward the recovered forearm to ballistic for forensic analysis. He added that the detectives will also subject the vehicle recovered to further investigations and forensic analysis to establish the would be owner cum victims in the rackets.

He also says investigations officers need more time to record statements from witnesses, to exploit and analyze the suspects’ phone numbers and interrogated them with a view to recover stolen cash and arrest the accomplices.

Obiero says Mohamed who suffered a single gun wound on the right side of the neck and exited through the upper spine is admitted in critical condition and in intensive care unit at Health Care Hospital.

“The victim of the robbery with violence who was shot is still admitted, in hospital and in critical condition and yet to record statements.”

He added that the first suspect Julius Osoro has several pending cases of criminal cases including theft of motor vehicles.

The suspects through their lawyer Moses Nyamanga opposed the application.

Nyamanga told the court that the couple had left their two children in the care of a nanny who would likely leave them unattended.

Muturi is Kimani’s cousin.

The lawyer further argued that the DCI’s investigations, including the identification of vehicles, logbooks and electronics, as well as the ballistic examination of the firearm, did not require his clients’ incarceration.

The court will rule on the application after receiving the children’s officer’s report.

Three other suspects who had been linked to the robbery and shooting were found dead in mortuary in Nairobi.

This was after they were trailed and captured in Mombasa earlier on.