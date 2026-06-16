Three more suspects arrested over attack on post budget meeting at All Saints in Nairobi

Detectives from DCI Kilimani, working jointly with officers from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office, arrested three suspects linked to the violent invasion of All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, where an ongoing meeting was forcefully disrupted.

Acting on intelligence leads and supported by forensic analysis, detectives trailed and arrested George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani at various locations within Nairobi.

During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence.

Additionally, mobile phones recovered from the suspects were also seized and secured for forensic examination to assist in the ongoing investigations.

Investigations have since revealed that the attack was not the work of the three suspects alone.

Detectives are actively pursuing more leads to establish the full extent of the criminal enterprise and identify and arrest all persons involved, a statement said.

The three now join two other suspects, earlier arrested in connection with the incident and are undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said no effort will be spared in bringing all those responsible to justice.

“Places of worship are sanctuaries of peace and reflection, and any individual who seeks to violate their sanctity, threaten public safety or disrupt lawful gatherings will face the full force of the law,” the statement said.

Members of the public with information that may assist in identifying or arresting the remaining suspects are urged to report to the nearest police station or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Sunday condemned the incident terming the incident unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said those behind the incident will be arrested.

“That was extremely unfortunate and unacceptable,” he said.

“We will take those people to court and they will be held accountable.”

Goons invaded a meeting at the church on Friday and attacked a group that was discussing the budget robbing them of their cash and valuables.

The incident has attracted condemnation from different walks of people as it the latest such to happen.

Murkomen also revealed that the government is redefining the security architecture in Nairobi and other urban centres through the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, coupled with the adoption of modern technology and the ongoing modernization of the National Police Service.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will be supported with more equipment, more vehicles, and better training to address the unique security challenges facing Nairobi and other urban areas across the country,” said the CS.

Murkomen further reiterated that the government’s recognition of village elders is imminent and will play a key role in strengthening security and governance at the grassroots level.

“I am happy to note that Sh3.9 billion has been allocated in the next budget to facilitate the payment of stipends to our village elders,” he said.