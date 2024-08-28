Timothée Chalamet’s Net Worth

Timothée Chalamet, a prominent American actor, has amassed an impressive net worth of $25 million. Known for his exceptional talent and versatility, Chalamet has been recognized with numerous accolades, including nominations for the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. He began his acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and short films before gaining attention on the TV series “Homeland.” His film career took off with roles in “Men, Women & Children” and “Interstellar.” However, it was his performance in “Call Me by Your Name” in 2017 that catapulted him to international fame, leading to a series of notable roles in films such as “Hot Summer Nights,” “Lady Bird,” “Hostiles,” “Beautiful Boy,” “The King,” and “Little Women.” Additionally, Chalamet has earned critical acclaim for his stage work, particularly in “Prodigal Son,” solidifying his reputation as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Timothée Chalamet Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth December 27, 1995 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Timothée Hal Chalamet was born on December 27, 1995, in New York City. Raised in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, Chalamet grew up in a culturally rich family with Jewish and French roots. His mother, a former Broadway dancer, was educated at Yale, while his father, a French editor and correspondent, contributed to Chalamet’s dual citizenship in France and the United States. From a young age, Timothée showed promise in the arts and attended a specialized high school for music and art. It was there that he honed his creative skills and developed a passion for acting, performing in various school musicals alongside other budding artists, including Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes, with whom he had a brief relationship.

After graduating high school in 2013, Chalamet attended Columbia University to study cultural anthropology but soon transferred to the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University. This move allowed him to focus more on his acting career, which was beginning to blossom.

Acting Career

Timothée Chalamet began his acting career as a child, appearing in several commercials and short films that helped him develop his skills and gain experience in front of the camera. His first significant television role came with an appearance on “Law & Order,” followed by a part in the TV movie “Loving Leah.” Chalamet then made his Off-Broadway debut in the play “The Talls,” showcasing his versatility as a young actor. By 2012, he had secured recurring roles on television series like “Royal Pains” and “Homeland,” the latter of which significantly boosted his profile and earned him critical acclaim.

In 2014, Chalamet made his feature film debut in “Men, Women & Children,” followed by a more notable role in Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” where he played the son of Matthew McConaughey’s character. The film was a massive success, grossing $675 million worldwide and further establishing Chalamet’s career in Hollywood. Over the next few years, he continued to build his resume with roles in films such as “Worst Friends,” “One & Two,” “The Adderall Diaries,” and “Love the Coopers.” Despite this busy period, Chalamet felt that his career was not advancing as quickly as he had hoped, as he faced several rejections for major roles, including parts in “The Neon Demon” and “White Boy Rick.”

In 2016, Chalamet returned to the stage, starring in John Patrick Shanley’s autobiographical play “Prodigal Son.” His performance earned him the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play and a nomination for a Drama League Award, further demonstrating his talent and range. He also appeared in the film “Miss Stevens,” receiving widespread praise for his performance.

Also Read: Taylor Lewan’s Net Worth

2017 marked a turning point in Chalamet’s career with his breakout role in “Call Me by Your Name.” His portrayal of Elio Perlman, a young man exploring his sexuality, was met with critical acclaim, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him the third-youngest nominee in this category. The same year, he starred in “Hot Summer Nights,” “Hostiles,” and “Lady Bird,” the latter of which also received widespread acclaim.

In 2018, Chalamet took on one of his most challenging roles to date in “Beautiful Boy,” playing a teenager struggling with meth addiction alongside Steve Carell. The film was well-received, and Chalamet’s performance garnered numerous award nominations. He continued to build on his success with roles in Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” where he donated his salary to charity amidst controversy surrounding Allen, and in Netflix’s “The King,” where he portrayed Henry V of England. In 2019, he starred in the critically acclaimed film “Little Women” and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2020.

Chalamet’s career reached new heights with his casting as Paul Atreides in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors.

Timothée Chalamet Salary

Timothée Chalamet’s rising star status in Hollywood has also translated into substantial earnings. He was reportedly paid $9 million for his role in “Wonka,” marking a career-high salary for the young actor.

Apart from his acting accomplishments, Chalamet is widely regarded as a fashion icon. He has been named the best-dressed man in the world by “Gentleman’s Quarterly” and recognized as the most influential man in fashion by “Vogue.” In 2021, he served as a co-chair at the prestigious Met Gala, further cementing his influence in the fashion world.

Real Estate

In October 2022, Timothée Chalamet made headlines with his purchase of an $11 million estate in Beverly Hills. The property, previously owned by celebrities such as Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, tennis star Pete Sampras, and musician Kenny G, spans one and a half acres and features a pool, spa, tennis court, multiple outdoor lounge areas, a maid’s room, and a bonus room with a private entrance. This significant real estate investment reflects Chalamet’s growing wealth and success in the entertainment industry.

Timothée Chalamet Net Worth

Timothée Chalamet net worth is $25 million.