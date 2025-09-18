Todd English Net Worth is estimated at $20 million, a reflection of his success as a restaurateur, celebrity chef, author, and television personality. Over the course of his career, English has built an empire of award-winning restaurants, written bestselling cookbooks, and appeared on popular cooking shows. Known for his bold flavors and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, he became one of the most recognizable names in the American food industry.

Todd English Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth August 29, 1960 Place of Birth Amarillo, Texas Nationality American Profession Restaurateur, Celebrity Chef, Author, and Television Personality

Early Life

William Todd English was born on August 29, 1960, in Amarillo, Texas. His family later relocated to Sandy Springs, Georgia, and then to Bradford, Connecticut, where he grew up.

English initially attended Guilford College in North Carolina but left before graduating to pursue his true passion: food. He enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), one of the world’s leading culinary schools, and graduated in 1982. His training at the CIA opened doors to prestigious kitchens and gave him the foundation for his culinary philosophy.

Career

After graduation, English began working at La Côte Basque in New York, a highly regarded French restaurant. He then traveled to Italy, immersing himself in Mediterranean cooking while working in various restaurants. This experience influenced the signature style that would later define his restaurants back in the United States.

Upon returning home, English took up the position of Executive Chef at Michela’s, an Italian restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His talent and creativity quickly attracted attention and set the stage for his entrepreneurial journey.

The Olives Empire

In 1989, English opened his first restaurant, Olives, in Charlestown, Massachusetts. Named after his then-wife, Olivia Disch, the restaurant became an instant success, earning rave reviews for its rustic Mediterranean menu. Olives went on to expand to other major cities, including New York, Boston, and Las Vegas, solidifying English’s reputation as a top chef-restaurateur.

English also founded Figs, a popular pizzeria concept with locations in Beacon Hill and Charlestown, and later expanded his portfolio with restaurants across the country. His influence even extended to luxury cruise liners, including the RMS Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, where he curated fine dining experiences for global travelers.

Television Career and Books

Todd English’s charisma and cooking style made him a natural fit for television. He hosted “Food Trip with Todd English” on PBS and served as a judge on “Cooking Under Fire,” also on PBS. He has made frequent appearances on major cooking and lifestyle programs, further boosting his public profile.

As an author, English has written and co-authored several cookbooks, including:

The Olives Table

The Figs Table

The Olives Dessert Table

Cooking in Everyday English

These publications showcased his culinary expertise and helped cement his status as both a chef and educator.

Personal Life

While attending the Culinary Institute of America, English met Olivia Disch, whom he later married. The couple had three children—Oliver, Simon, and Isabelle—before divorcing. His first restaurant, Olives, was named in honor of Olivia.

Outside of his restaurant ventures, English has also worked as the head chef for Delta Air Lines, designing in-flight menus for passengers.

Todd English Awards

Over the years, Todd English has received multiple honors, including being named one of People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” in 2001. His restaurants have won numerous awards, and his contributions to the food industry have positioned him as a household name among celebrity chefs.

Todd English Net Worth

With a net worth of $20 million, Todd English remains one of the most successful American chefs of his generation.