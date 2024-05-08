Todd Gurley, a former professional football running back, made a significant impact during his time in the NFL, earning accolades and a sizable net worth. From his early days at Tarboro High School to his stardom with the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams and later the Atlanta Falcons, Gurley’s journey is one of perseverance, success, and financial prosperity.

Todd Gurley Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth August 3, 1994 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland Nationality American Profession Football Player, Athlete

Net Worth and Career Earnings

Todd Gurley net worth is $18 million. Gurley’s career earnings in the NFL totaled an impressive $49,066,286. His lucrative contracts and on-field performances solidified his status as one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. Notably, Gurley signed a groundbreaking four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, setting a new standard for player compensation at his position.

Early Life

Born on August 3, 1994, in Baltimore, Maryland, Todd Gurley’s athletic prowess emerged during his high school years at Tarboro High School in North Carolina. Excelling in football, basketball, and track, Gurley’s standout performances earned him recognition as the North Carolina AP Player of the Year. Leading his team to victory in the 2A North Carolina state championship, Gurley’s talent caught the attention of college scouts across the nation.

Todd Gurley Career

Committing to the University of Georgia, Gurley continued to showcase his skills on the football field.

Despite facing challenges, including a suspension and injury during his junior year, Gurley’s contributions to the Bulldogs’ success were undeniable. His impressive performances earned him accolades and positioned him as a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

Selected by the St. Louis Rams with the tenth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley wasted no time making an impact at the professional level. His rookie season achievements, including winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, set the stage for a remarkable career. Gurley’s tenure with the Rams saw him break records, earn Pro Bowl selections, and secure lucrative contracts, cementing his status as a franchise player.

Atlanta Falcons

After his stint with the Rams, Gurley joined the Atlanta Falcons for the 2020 season before announcing his retirement from professional football in 2022. Despite facing challenges, including knee injuries, Gurley’s contributions to the sport and his financial success stand as testaments to his talent and determination.

Retirement

Following his retirement, Gurley ventured into entrepreneurship, becoming an owner of the FCF Beasts, a professional indoor football team. Additionally, he established the M.A.D.E. Sports Foundation, focusing on community outreach through sports and charitable initiatives, including childhood literacy programs.

Real Estate Ventures: In the realm of real estate, Gurley invested in properties, including a home in Chatsworth, California, which he sold for a profit in 2021.