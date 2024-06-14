Tom Hardy, an esteemed English actor, has amassed a net worth of $55 million. Known for his versatile roles in films such as “Inception” (2010), “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), and “Dunkirk” (2017), as well as his role in the BBC series “Peaky Blinders,” Hardy’s career spans various genres and media.

Tom Hardy Net Worth $55 Million Date of Birth September 15, 1977 Place of Birth Hammersmith, London Nationality Brits Profession Actor

Early Life

Edward Thomas Hardy was born on September 15, 1977, in Hammersmith, London, England. His mother, Anne (née Barrett), is an artist and painter, while his father, Edward “Chips” Hardy, is a novelist and comedy writer. Growing up as an only child in East Sheen, London, Hardy attended Tower House School, Reed’s School, and Duff Miller Sixth Form College. He furthered his education at the Richmond Drama School and the Drama Centre London, part of Central Saint Martins.

Hardy’s entry into the entertainment industry began at 21 when he won The Big Breakfast’s “Find Me a Supermodel” competition in 1998. This win led to a brief contract with Models One and his acting debut in the BBC miniseries “Band of Brothers” (2001).

On-Screen Acting Career

Hardy made his feature film debut in Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” (2001). His international breakthrough came with his role in “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002) as Reman Praetor Shinzon. He then appeared in various films, including “Dot the I” (2003), “LD 50 Lethal Dose” (2003), “EMR” (2004), and “Layer Cake” (2004).

In 2005, Hardy played Robert Dudley in the BBC miniseries “The Virgin Queen,” followed by his role in “Stuart: A Life Backwards” (2007) and “Oliver Twist” (2007). His portrayal of Charles Bronson in “Bronson” (2008) required significant physical transformation and preparation, including meeting Bronson in person.

Also Read: Tom Green Net Worth

Hardy’s performance as Eames in “Inception” (2010) earned him a BAFTA Rising Star award. He then starred in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011), “Warrior” (2011), “This Means War” (2012), “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), “Lawless” (2012), and “The Drop” (2014). In 2015, he featured in five films: “Child 44,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Legend,” “London Road,” and “The Revenant,” earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the latter.

Hardy joined the cast of “Peaky Blinders” in 2014 as Alfie Solomons, the leader of a Jewish gang. In 2017, he starred in the BBC series “Taboo,” which he also co-created and produced. That year, he also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.” In 2018, Hardy played Eddie Brock/Venom in “Venom,” connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stage Career

Hardy has also made significant contributions to theater. In 2003, he performed in “Blood” and “In Arabia We’d All Be Kings” at the Royal Court Theatre and Hampstead Theatre, winning the London Evening Standard Theatre Award for Outstanding Newcomer. He also received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. In 2010, he starred in “The Long Red Road” at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Venom 3 Salary

For “Venom 3,” Tom Hardy earned a salary of $20 million, marking a career high and placing him among the top-paid actors globally for that year.

Personal Life

In 1999, Hardy married producer Sarah Ward, but they divorced in 2004. He has a son with assistant director Rachael Speed, whom he met in 2005 and dated until 2009. Hardy married actress Charlotte Riley in 2014, and they have two children together.

Hardy is actively involved in charitable work. In 2010, he became an ambassador for the UK charity The Prince’s Trust. In December 2018, he joined the Reorg Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Foundation as a lead ambassador, promoting the practice as a form of therapy for mental health and physical disabilities. Hardy himself practices Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Tom Hardy Net Worth

Tom Hardy net worth of $55 million reflects his diverse talents and successful career across film, television, and theater, as well as his significant contributions to charitable causes.