Tomi Lahren, an American television host and political commentator, boasts a net worth of $3 million. She gained prominence in the mid-2010s through viral videos, leading to her role at TheBlaze, a conservative media company. Her bold opinions and strong presence on social media have made her a significant figure in conservative circles.

Tomi Lahren Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth August 11, 1992 Place of Birth Rapid City, South Dakota Nationality American Profession Television Host, Political Commentator

Early Life

Tomi Lahren was born on August 11, 1992, in Rapid City, South Dakota, of German and Norwegian descent. Her parents came from ranch-owning families in South Dakota. Lahren graduated from Central High School in Rapid City in 2010 and then attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, earning a B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science in 2014. While at university, she hosted and produced the political roundtable show “The Scramble” and interned for Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem from South Dakota.

Tomi Lahren Career

After university, Lahren aimed for a career in political commentary. She applied to One America News Network (OANN) and was given the opportunity to host her own show. Moving to San Diego, California, she began hosting “On Point with Tomi Lahren” in August 2014. Her commentary on the 2015 Chattanooga shootings went viral, bringing her widespread attention.

In July 2015, Lahren left OANN and moved to Texas to start a new show with TheBlaze in November 2015. Her “final thoughts” segments on the show often went viral, significantly increasing her popularity. In January 2016, she endorsed Marco Rubio for president in the Republican primaries.

Also Read: Tom Green Net Worth

Lahren appeared on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” in November 2016, where her interview went viral. In March 2017, she made controversial statements on “The View” about women’s access to abortion, leading to her suspension and eventual firing from TheBlaze by Glenn Beck, a pro-life advocate. Lahren filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against TheBlaze, which was settled out of court.

In May 2017, Lahren joined Great America Alliance, an offshoot of the pro-Trump super PAC Great America PAC. In August 2017, she became a contributor for Fox News.

Political Views

Lahren describes herself as a constitutional conservative and commentator rather than a journalist. She does not consider herself a feminist but believes in women’s empowerment. While personally against abortion, she supports abortion rights as a national law. She also favors same-sex marriage and opposes firing individuals for their LGBTQ status.

Lahren has made controversial remarks on race, comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan in 2016, leading to a petition for her firing, which was unsuccessful. She criticized NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem and has been vocal about stricter U.S. border policies, supporting the construction of the border wall and urging President Trump to shut down the government to fund it.

Personal Life

In June 2019, Lahren announced her engagement to Brandon Fricke, but they called it off in 2020. She later began dating former MLB catcher J.P. Arencibia, and they married in October 2022. Lahren enjoys running and has tattoos, including a wheat leaf and South Dakota’s state flower on her neck and her lucky number 11.

Real Estate

In April 2020, Lahren purchased a home in Nashville, Tennessee, for $700,000. She listed this home for rent in September 2023 for $5,000 per month.

Tomi Lahren Net Worth

Tomi Lahren net worth is $3 million.