Tragedy As Three Maadili Junior School Pupils Killed In Murang’a Road Accident

At least three pupils from Kiambu County’s Maadili Junior School died in Murang’a County after the bus they were travelling in overturned and landed in a ditch on Saturday evening.

Police said 35 others were admitted to Murang’a Level Five Hospital.

One pupil was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while two others died while receiving treatment, according to the Murang’a Level Five Hospital.

The bus had 38 pupils and five adults at the time of the accident.

Police are investigating the accident.

According to officials, the 38 pupils and five adults were on a scouting mission in Nyeri County.

The accident happened around Kawatera Bridge in Yakarengo Sub Location.

Muranga County Commissioner Joshua

Nkanatha said the bus overturned seriously injuring children who had to be rescued by a multi-agency team comprising the

NGAO, the National Police Service, the county government and the Teachers Service Commission.

Murang’a ambulance services responded to the scene and helped evacuate the injured to hospital.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata visited the facility soon after the accident.

The accident was blamed on poor road design, as it was the third in a month at the same spot.

Some parents lamented the county’s lack of capacity to deal with the emergency, but Governor Kang’ata said he would fast-track the establishment of a new emergency block at Murang’a Level Five Hospital in the next two months.

This is the latest accident in the country.

Statistics show 3,090 Kenyans have either died or sustained injuries in road accidents from January 1 to February 11, 2024.

According to the statistics, 563 of the victims had succumbed, 1,403 had been seriously injured and 1,124 had been slightly injured.