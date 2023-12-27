Tragedy as Cop Dies by Suicide at a Meru Police Post 

Tragedy struck a police post in Meru when the officer in charge there died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

The junior police officer was found dead in his house after he had shot himself in the head in a suicide mission at Ngusishi police post, Meru County.

The body of corporal Simon Gitonga who was in charge of the police post was found lying in a pool of blood in his house after the shooting on December 27 morning, police said.

His colleagues said they heard gunshots from the house he lived and when they checked they found he had used his AK47 rifle to shoot himself in the chin.

Police said the bullet went through and exited the forehead killing him instantly.

Police said they found a suicide note in the house he lived alone. It suggested the slain officer struggled with financial and family issues.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

The incident could be linked to trauma, which is on the rise among many police officers.

This has led them to commit such murders and at times die by suicide.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.