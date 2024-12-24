Transport Along Nyeri-Nyahururu Highway Paralyzed As Locals Protest Insecurity

Transport along Nyeri-Nyahururu highway was on Tuesday morning paralysed as residents of Biricha village in Kieni constituency, Nyeri County, protested against rampant insecurity in the area.

They claimed the situation has been worse over the past month.

The residents claimed that cattle theft has been on the rise, with over 20 heads of cattle and dozens of goats and sheep stolen, as the demand for meat increases during the festive season.

They alleged that the suspects typically use Probox vehicles to transport the stolen animals to the market.

The residents blamed police for their complacency regarding the issue.

Police responded with tear gas canisters and dispersed the group. Police said the issues raised were being investigated.