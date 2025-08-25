Trevor Wagner is a 27-year-old TikTok star, entrepreneur, and social media personality from the United States. He was born on August 1, 1997, in Denver, Colorado, into a two-child family. He has an older brother, though details about his parents remain private.

Trevor Wagner Age 27 years old as of 2025 Date of Birth August 1, 1997 Place of Birth Denver, Colorado Zodiac Sign Leo

The internet sensation is of white ethnicity, holds American nationality, and practices Christianity. From a young age, Trevor had a passion for fitness and later participated in physique competitions before his fame on social media.

Trevor Wagner Career Journey

Trevor Wagner began his entertainment career in 2019 after launching his TikTok account. He quickly gained popularity for his lip-sync videos, pranks, weight lifting clips, challenges, comedy skits, and vlogs.

Today, Trevor commands a strong presence across multiple platforms. On TikTok, he has attracted over 2.5 million followers and more than 113 million likes. He is also active on Instagram, where he boasts more than 229,000 followers, and on Twitter, where he has over 84,000 followers.

Beyond TikTok, Trevor is also a Twitch streamer with an audience of more than 38,000 followers, sharing live content that showcases his personality and lifestyle.

Trevor Wagner as an Entrepreneur

In addition to his online fame, Trevor Wagner is a business owner. He runs Rage Co., a clothing brand based in Los Angeles, California. The line specializes in customized apparel and footwear, offering products such as hoodies, sweatpants, hats, shorts, waist bags, and more. He also uses his Instagram account to market and promote his fashion items to his growing fan base.

Trevor Wagner Height, Weight, and Fitness Lifestyle

Trevor Wagner is a fitness enthusiast who maintains a strict daily workout routine. He stands 6 feet tall (1.82 m) and weighs approximately 65 kg (143 lbs.). His passion for fitness not only fuels his personal lifestyle but also influences much of the content he shares online.

Trevor Wagner Net Worth

Trevor Wagner’s success as a content creator and entrepreneur has translated into financial success. His estimated net worth is $1.5 million, earned primarily through his social media presence, brand collaborations, and his clothing line.

Trevor Wagner Age

Trevor Wagner is a 27-year-old TikTok star. He was born on August 1, 1997, in Denver, Colorado.

Also Read: Marcus Johansson Siblings: Getting to Know Martin Johansson