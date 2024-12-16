Trey McBride Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Trey McBride is a professional tight end for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at Colorado State, where he won the John Mackey Award and was a unanimous All-American in 2021.

Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, McBride has established himself as a key player, recording 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns in the 2023 season.

He is set to play against the New England Patriots in Week 15 after recovering from a knee injury.

Siblings

Trey has a total of four siblings, two older brothers, Bryce and Toby, a twin brother named Dylan, and a younger sister named Taya.

The McBride family is known for their close-knit dynamics and shared passion for sports, often engaging in friendly competitions at home.

College career

McBride began his football journey at Colorado State University, where he joined the Rams program in 2018.

Initially, as a freshman, he played a supporting role, but it didn’t take long for his talent to shine through.

By the 2020 season, McBride had established himself as a key player on the team, finishing that year with 45 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns.

His performance set the stage for an even more impressive senior year.

In 2021, McBride had a historic season.

He recorded an astounding 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and five touchdowns, setting several school records for tight ends in the process.

His exceptional play earned him the prestigious John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the top tight end in college football.

Additionally, he was recognized as a unanimous All-American, marking him as one of the best players in the nation.

NFL career

Following his standout college career, McBride was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the 55th overall pick.

This selection underscored the Cardinals’ belief in his potential to make significant contributions to their offense.

During his rookie season, McBride showed promise as a reliable target for quarterbacks, recording 29 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

His ability to contribute both as a receiver and a blocker became evident as he adapted to the professional level.

In 2023, McBride took on an expanded role within the Cardinals’ offense.

He recorded 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his growth as a player.

His ability to create mismatches against defenders and proficiency in route running made him a valuable asset to the team.

Accolades

McBride has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at Colorado State University.

He became the first unanimous All-American in the program’s history in 2021, a significant milestone that reflects his outstanding performance on the field.

That same year, he won the John Mackey Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top tight end, making him the first player from Colorado State to earn this honor.

In addition to these prestigious awards, McBride was named the 2021-22 Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year.

He also set multiple records, including becoming the first tight end in Colorado State history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season and holding the Mountain West record for yards by a tight end in a single season.

Throughout his college career, he was recognized on various All-American teams and earned multiple All-Mountain West selections, solidifying his legacy as one of the most decorated players in the program’s history.