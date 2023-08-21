Tropical Storm Hilary Sweeps Into California, Triggering Deadly Flood Warnings

As Tropical Storm Hilary made its way across California after landfall in Mexico earlier on Sunday, the state is grappling with heavy rainfall and mounting flood threats that have prompted officials to issue dire warnings of potentially deadly floods.

The storm’s impact has transformed roads into gushing waterways, leaving authorities concerned about the potential for severe flooding and infrastructure damage.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria expressed his concern, emphasizing the uncommon level of precipitation in the midst of summer.

“We are not used to this level of precipitation, generally. Certainly not in the middle of summer,” Mayor Gloria stated, highlighting worries of power outages and flooding due to the storm’s high winds and intense rainfall. “We’re not built for this kind of rainfall.”

Warnings have been sounded across southern California, urging residents to avoid driving amid increased threats of mudslides, road deterioration, debris flows, and dangerous flooding.

Some communities have declared emergencies as they prepare to respond to the storm.

An official in California even went so far as to warn that Hilary could become one of the most devastating storms the state has experienced in recent years.

The National Weather Service issued alarming reports of “dangerous flooding” in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Sunday evening, emphasizing the life-threatening nature of the situation.

The service also reported cars becoming stranded in floodwaters and local authorities conducting rescues.

While Hilary’s core officially crossed into Southern California on Sunday evening, the storm’s impact was felt much earlier in the day, leading to substantial rainfall accumulation.

Palm Springs, for instance, witnessed over 2 inches of rain in just six hours on Sunday – a figure nearly half of its annual average.

As the day continued, numerous rainfall records were broken in locations like downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, and Palmdale.

In response to the unprecedented rainfall and flooding, Palm Springs city officials declared a local emergency.

Swift water rescues were carried out, and while the storm is projected to weaken, its severe weather conditions are expected to persist as it advances further into the US.

Beyond California, Hilary’s influence has prompted evacuation orders in parts of Lake Mead National Park in Arizona, urging residents to seek higher ground in anticipation of potential floods.

Nevada’s governor also declared a state of emergency as the storm’s impact drew nearer.

The storm’s disruptive effect on travel cannot be overlooked, with over 1,000 flights within, into, or out of the US canceled and more than 4,900 delayed. The airports most affected are all within Hilary’s range, including Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada, San Diego International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Adding to the chaos, as the flood warnings echoed across Los Angeles, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the region and other parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Millions across the region now confront the impending threat of flash flooding, underscoring the challenges brought about by the storm’s unforeseen intensity.

