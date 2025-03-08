Twelve injured in shooting at Toronto pub

A dozen people were injured in a shooting at a Toronto pub and three suspects are still at large, police in the Canadian city say.

The shooting took place at 22:39 on Friday local time (03:39 GMT Saturday) near Scarborough city centre in eastern Toronto.

Authorities said 12 people were injured, including six with gunshot wounds. The injuries were non-life-threatening. The victims ranged in age from 20s to mid-50s.

Police said there were three male shooting suspects. Earlier, they said that one suspect, wearing a black balaclava, had been seen fleeing the scene in a silver car.

Police said they are deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible.

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough,” Mayor Olivia Chow wrote on X.

“This is an early and ongoing investigation – police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

The number of those injured is high compared to shooting incidents in the area in 2024.

Last year, eight people were injured and two killed in shootings and firearm discharges in the police division where Friday’s incident occurred, the department’s data shows.

In Toronto, which has a three million population, 43 people were killed in shootings last year.

Canada has a lower rate of firearm homicides than its neighbour the US, with 0.6 per 100,000 people compared to 4.5 per 100,000, according to 2021 data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

