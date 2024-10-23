Two Arrested for Gruesome Murder of 26-year old Mercy Rufani

After an exhaustive manhunt spanning several weeks, detectives from Kasarani Sub-County have apprehended two suspects in connection with the brutal murder of 26-year-old Mercy Rufani. The suspects, Joseph Ngera Kamau and Fred Mathenge Kanja, both Kenya Army officers stationed in Embakasi, were taken into custody following an intensive investigation.

Mercy Rufani’s body was discovered dumped in the Mwiki area along the Eastern Bypass after she was reported missing from her parents’ home in Pipeline, Embakasi, on September 28, 2024. The discovery brought an end to a harrowing search for Mercy, whose lifeless body was found partially undressed, bearing bruises on her thighs, lower back, and left ankle. Near her body, detectives recovered personal items including a black blouse, a blanket, and a mobile phone.

According to investigators, Joseph Ngera was the last person to be seen with Mercy. He reportedly picked her up on the night of her disappearance in a Mazda car, registration number KDA 796L, and took her to his residence in Komarock. A confrontation allegedly ensued while they were at the parking lot, during which Kamau assaulted Mercy, leading to her tragic death. Following the altercation, Kamau called his colleague, Fred Mathenge Kanja, to assist in disposing of her body.

Using forensic evidence, detectives tracked down Kamau and Kanja, arresting them from their hideouts in Komarock Estate and Tononoka area in Embakasi, respectively.

The two suspects are now in custody at Kasarani Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow, Thursday, October 24, 2024. Authorities are continuing their investigations into the case.