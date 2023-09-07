Two Bodies Recovered from Illegal Fuel Tunnel in Kisumu

Multi agency teams are investigating the cause of death of two bodies recovered from a tunnel dug on the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) fuel line in Kisumu.

The second body of a middle-aged man was on Wednesday retrieved under the tunnel, police said.

This was the second body to be retrieved from the tunnel after police discovered a fuel siphoning racket from members of the public.

The body was discovered when the KPC emergency team were digging to establish the source of fuel siphoning for repairs.

It was found inside the tunnel dug by the suspects along the Nakuru-Kisumu line, officials said.

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonse Wambua said the bodies are lying in mortuary pending autopsy.

An unidentified body of a man was also retrieved from the tunnel on Tuesday.

The joint operation by KPC engineers, police and firefighters completed Wednesday.

Officials said many litres of the super petrol in a septic tank were drained.

No arrests have so far been made in connection with the illegal racket but investigations are ongoing.

The investigators believe the two were killed as they dug the illegal tunnel. It is not clear how much petrol had been siphoned. It is not the first time such a crime is committed on the fuel line.

KPC has installed sensors on the line to help in detecting such incidents.

