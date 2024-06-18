Two Brothers Die While Unblocking Sewage in Village in Kapsabet

Police are investigating a tragedy where two brothers died while unblocking a sewage line in a village in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

The incident happened on June 16 as the two brothers Davis Sang, 42 and Weldon Sang, 34 worked at the site in Chemnyango area of Kamngetuny location in Chesumei sub county.

The sewage washed them downstream before the bodies were recovered hours later. The bodies were recovered by disaster management team from the county government of Nandi and moved to White Crescent Morgue for autopsy, police said.

In Kapkangani village within Kiptuiya location, Nandi, the body of David Biwot Kimurgor, 46 who is a deputy head teacher at Mumbor Primary School, was found with visible injuries in the face.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. Police said no arrest had been made over the incident.

Meanwhile, the body of a man who had been missing for days was found decomposed in a house in the Villa area, Embakasi.

The man identified as Gideon Kangogo, 35 had not been picking up his calls for days prompting his brother to go check on him.

Neighbours said they last saw him on Friday. The body was found lying on the bed with no visible injuries. Police said the body had started to rot at the time it was discovered.

It was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.