Two face trafficking of Sh3.9 million worth of cocaine in Mombasa

Two men were on Tuesday arraigned before a Mombasa court over allegations of trafficking cocaine worth Sh3,965,723.

Hilton Gocho Chopeta and Mohamed Jabir Ali appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to traffic narcotic drugs and trafficking in cocaine.

In the first count, the two were charged with conspiracy to traffic narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(b)(4) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2022.

They allegedly, jointly and with others not before the court, conspired to traffic cocaine between July 15 and 16, 2026, in Mombasa County.

Chopeta and Ali were separately charged with trafficking in narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Chopeta allegedly trafficked 734.9528 grams of cocaine with a market value of Sh2,939,811.

Ali, on the other hand, allegedly trafficked 256.478 grams of cocaine by storing the drug with a market value of Sh1,025,912.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo opposed the release of the accused persons on bond, arguing that they were flight risks facing serious offences that attract severe penalties.

Her application was supported by an affidavit sworn by the investigating officer, who outlined the circumstances under which the two accused persons were arrested on July 15, 2026, at about 10:00 a.m.

Odhiambo heard that Chopeta was arrested at the barrier of Moi International Airport while allegedly attempting to travel to Dubai.

The court further heard that the suspect emitted 15 pellets of cocaine at the scene before being rushed to Port Reitz Hospital, where he emitted a further 29 pellets, bringing the total to 44 pellets.

The investigator further stated that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 16, 2026, Ali was arrested while crossing the Likoni ferry channel towards Mombasa Island.

The court heard that Ali led detectives to his house in Bombolulu, where he collected keys before leading them to another house in the Bamburi Fisheries area, where 16 more pellets were recovered.