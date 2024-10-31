Two Former NYS Employees Convicted Over Sh791 Million Fraud 

A Milimani Law Court Thursday convicted two former National Youth Service (NYS) employees charged with conspiracy to defraud National Youth Service of Sh791 million in 2015.

Hendrick Nyongesa Pilisi was found guilty of making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, as well as breach of trust by a person employed in public service contrary to Section 127(1) as read with Section 127(2) of the Penal Code.

Samuel Wachenje was convicted of breach of trust under the same provisions.

The sentencing is scheduled for November 6, 2024.

The case is among those that left the country mumbling.