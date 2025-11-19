Two herders shot and killed in attack in Turkana

Two herders were shot and killed in an attack in Eyanae Epur in Arim Village, Kibish, Turkana County.

The attackers, according to the police, are believed to be members of the Dasannech who were on a revenge mission.

This follows last week’s incident, where two of their gang members were killed in a similar attack in the area. The latest incident happened on November 18, 2025, in the morning.

Another herder was shot and wounded in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Police said a group of the National Police Reserve responded to the scene and repulsed the attackers who fled the scene.

More patrols have been enhanced in the area to address the growing fears of attacks by the gang, police said.

This is the latest such incident in the area amid operations to tame the practice.

Gunmen from both Ethiopia, South Sudan and local ones strike for livestock in a persistent trend.

This has forced the government to take various measures to address the menace.

The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties. The operation has also been extended to Migori where bandits are increasingly attacking and stealing animals.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

There is also an ongoing deradicalization process in the areas, which has borne fruits with some locals surrendering their weapons in Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo Counties. More than 600 assorted weapons have been surrendered in a two month exercise.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.

He said plans to distribute subsidized agricultural inputs and extension services to area residents in a bid to revive farming activities as a source of livelihood.

Murkomen ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPRs) as part of efforts to bolster the operations.

“We are coming to dismantle not only the criminals themselves but also to bring down the entire chain that has been the cattle and livestock rustling industry,” he said.

He also announced a new policy shift, which institutionalizes the command structure of the NPR officers, stating they will hence be under the direct command of the Officer Commanding Police Stations (OCS) as part of efforts to enhance their operations.