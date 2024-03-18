Two in Court for Illegally Obtaining Sh1 Million, Released on Sh500,000 Cash Bail

Two women were on Monday charged with illegally obtaining Sh1.13 million.

They appeared before a Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court and denied the charges.

Rose Wairimu Ngatia and Esther Njambi Odhiambo were released on bond after denying the charges.

The offences were committed between January 15, 2024 and February 3, 2024, the prosecution said.

They are jointly accused of obtaining Sh1.13 million from Grace Wamboi Mukuha by falsely pretending that they were in a position to execute a court order.

In the second and third count Njambi and Wairimu are separately accused of obtaining Sh870,000 and Sh20,000 respectively by falsely pretending that they were in a position to execute a court order.

Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi released them on a bond of Sh1 million or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

The matter will be mentioned on April 2, for pre trial purposes.