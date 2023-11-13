Two KDF Pilots Hospitalized After Chopper Crash in Kajiado

Two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) pilots were last Thursday admitted in hospital after their chopper crashed in Kisamis area, Kajiado West.

This is after a Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter hit a power cable as it flew to Nairobi.

Officials said the incident happened on November 9 evening and was kept under the radar.

Herders who rushed to the scene and took images of the wreckage were rounded up and ordered to delete them.

It has since emerged two pilots who were on board were injured and rushed to hospital where they are recuperating.

The chopper was badly damaged after the crash as military officials rushed to the scene to secure it.

It was later removed from the scene as investigations go on.

This is the second such Fennec helicopter to crash in four months.

In July this year, a similar chopper crashed in Chemolingot Stadium in Baringo County.

The chopper was carrying officials who were part of the entourage accompanying Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on a security tour of the volatile region.

KDF said the helicopter hit a tree and crashed during take-off.

All persons onboard including government officials escaped unhurt.

“All passengers disembarked safely and are in stable condition,” said KDF.

Officials have raised concerns over the rate of accidents involving military choppers and demanded an overhaul of the fleet.

On September 18, 2023 at least eight Kenya Defence Forces personnel in a helicopter crash in Lamu County.

The cause of the crash is yet to be established.

The Department of Defence headquarters said the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter crashed at night while on night patrol in Lamu County.

In 2021, a military chopper crashed in Oltepesi area, a few kilometres from Kisamis killing ten Kenya Air Force personnel while 13 others sustained injuries.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing. The military rarely makes the findings public.