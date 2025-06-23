Two men found dead after suspected electrocution in Nderi

Police are investigating an incident where two men were electrocuted in an incident in a supermarket in Nderi area, Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

The two are believed to have been washing the premise when they stepped onto a wet floor that had live wire connected to it.

Police said the bodies of Silas Kiprotich Keter, 36 and Peter Kinyanjui Njeri, 33 were found in a pool of water in the kitchen floor.

They were unresponsive when a manager stumbled on the bodies, police said.

They hey had no shoes on them at the time the bodies were discovered on June 21 evening. Kenya Power and Lighting officials were called to the scene to document it as part of the probe.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending investigations. Officials have been running campaigns to address the electrocution trend in homes and work places.

Statistics show most of the incidents are caused by illegal power connections and lack of knowledge on the dangers of live power.

Elsewhere in Kipipiri, Nyandarua County, a man was found dead in his compound. The victim was identified as Zakayo Njuguna, 58, police said.

The deceased lived alone and it is suspected he fell down and fatally injured himself while coming home and had nobody to assist him.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.