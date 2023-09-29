Two Men Injured in Hyena Attack in Isiolo

Two men are nursing wounds following an attack by a hyena in Dertu, Isiolo County.

The men were attending to their livestock when a hyena struck on Wednesday, September 27 evening.

The two tried to fight off the wild animal but it turned on them biting them on the thighs, police said.

They screamed for help and villagers responded chasing the hyena. The two were rushed to Dertu health centre and later transferred to Garissa General Hospital for treatment.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials were alerted launching a search for the animal.

This is the latest incident of wildlife-human conflict.

Such incidents of human-wild animals conflicts have been on the rise in the area and places near national parks. Many wild animals stray from major parks to villages.

KWS has mounted a campaign to address the menace, which includes fencing the areas. The government and conservation groups have a compensation program for people and herders whose livestock is killed by wild animals.

But herders have become more protective after losing livestock to a drought that has been termed as the worst in decades in the East Africa region.

Officials said the loss of habitat and climate change threatened the number of wild animals the wild and that their future looked “bleak”.

The officials say policies aimed at enabling communities to co-exist with wildlife were vital.

